Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace

Lebanon News
2024-04-29 | 05:44
High views
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace
2min
Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace

Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

The discussions ensued as a follow-up to meetings between King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on joint efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and foster a path towards a comprehensive peace grounded in a two-state solution.

The meeting, occurring on the fringes of the World Economic Forum's special session hosted by Saudi Arabia, underscored Safadi's emphasis on the critical need for a unified international stance to prevent any attacks on Rafah, underscoring the potential for further tragedies.

Among the topics deliberated were the volatile circumstances in the West Bank, where Safadi reiterated the importance of ceasing all unilateral and unlawful actions by Israel exacerbating tensions, notably settlement expansions and land seizures.

Safadi lauded France's support of the two-state solution and its condemnation of settlements as illegitimate endeavors.

Additionally, discussions extended to Lebanon, with Séjourné briefing Safadi on initiatives to avoid the emergence of fresh hostilities. 

Safadi stressed the necessity of preemptive measures to prevent the widening of conflicts and ensure regional stability.

Both Safadi and Séjourné reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative efforts to halt hostilities in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid distribution.

Furthermore, they discussed ways for enhancing bilateral ties, expressing mutual dedication to expanding cooperation across diverse sectors to yield positive outcomes for both countries.

LBCI Next
Fadlallah: Any external initiative aiming to relieve the enemy is doomed to fail
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

