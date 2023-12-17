News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-17 | 10:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
An urgent statement has been issued on Sunday appealing for information on the whereabouts of Lina Laure Steiger. She left her home at 5 a.m. on Saturday, the 16th, and has not returned since.
Described as blonde with very short hair, a round face, wearing a thick beige jacket, and with a height of 165cm and some extra weight, she was last seen on that Saturday morning.
If you have any information about her, whether she is seen alive or otherwise, please contact 76764724, as she could be anywhere in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Missing
Next
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
France’s Colonna to visit Lebanon on Monday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
0
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
0
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Franjieh remains our candidate
Lebanon News
04:58
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Franjieh remains our candidate
0
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
0
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-11-02
Pakistan's deadline spurs return of 165,000 Afghans to homeland
World News
2023-11-02
Pakistan's deadline spurs return of 165,000 Afghans to homeland
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-07
OpenAI introduces GPT-4 Turbo, customizable ChatGPT and more
Variety and Tech
2023-11-07
OpenAI introduces GPT-4 Turbo, customizable ChatGPT and more
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
3
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
4
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
6
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
7
Middle East News
07:13
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak
Middle East News
07:13
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak
8
Lebanon News
10:36
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:36
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More