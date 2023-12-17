Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon

An urgent statement has been issued on Sunday appealing for information on the whereabouts of Lina Laure Steiger. She left her home at 5 a.m. on Saturday, the 16th, and has not returned since.

Described as blonde with very short hair, a round face, wearing a thick beige jacket, and with a height of 165cm and some extra weight, she was last seen on that Saturday morning.

If you have any information about her, whether she is seen alive or otherwise, please contact 76764724, as she could be anywhere in Lebanon.