'Teleferique' oversight: Tourism Minister advocates transfer under careful supervision

Lebanon News
2023-12-29 | 09:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Teleferique&#39; oversight: Tourism Minister advocates transfer under careful supervision
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
'Teleferique' oversight: Tourism Minister advocates transfer under careful supervision

Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar expressed his wish to Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that the first item on the agenda of any upcoming cabinet session be finding possible and available means to urgently and necessarily support the civil defense with the necessary equipment.

He called for the appointment of a specialized international consulting office to conduct a comprehensive investigation and accountability regarding the concession company and the General Administration of Investment in the Ministry of Energy overseeing it, along with any relevant party, if it is revealed that they are responsible in any way, and to take appropriate measures against any negligent party.

Nassar also urged the transfer of the Teleferique du Liban concession to be under supervision, stating that "it is possible and not impossible" through the submission of a particular law project to the parliament.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tourism

Walid Nassar

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Cabinet

Civil Defense

LBCI Next
Israeli media: Anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon towards the Dovev settlement
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22

Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-13

Prime Minister Mikati calls for Cabinet session on Friday at 12:30 PM

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-20

Achkar warns: 2024 budget threatens Lebanon's tourism resurgence

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-30

Lebanon's tourism hit hard: Reservation rates plummet amid ongoing crisis in Gaza and the South

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Espionage concerns: Hezbollah urges border residents to disconnect surveillance cameras from the Internet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Souaid: Moderates in the Arab world unite

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Ehud Barak: Israeli army's successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:12

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-27

UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:12

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year

LBCI
Middle East News
11:41

Gantz: Israel is ready for the upcoming phase in the prolonged war

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Israeli media: Anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon towards the Dovev settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Ehud Barak: Israeli army's successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More