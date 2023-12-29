News
'Teleferique' oversight: Tourism Minister advocates transfer under careful supervision
Lebanon News
2023-12-29 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Teleferique' oversight: Tourism Minister advocates transfer under careful supervision
Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar expressed his wish to Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati that the first item on the agenda of any upcoming cabinet session be finding possible and available means to urgently and necessarily support the civil defense with the necessary equipment.
He called for the appointment of a specialized international consulting office to conduct a comprehensive investigation and accountability regarding the concession company and the General Administration of Investment in the Ministry of Energy overseeing it, along with any relevant party, if it is revealed that they are responsible in any way, and to take appropriate measures against any negligent party.
Nassar also urged the transfer of the Teleferique du Liban concession to be under supervision, stating that "it is possible and not impossible" through the submission of a particular law project to the parliament.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tourism
Walid Nassar
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Cabinet
Civil Defense
