Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

Lebanon News
2024-04-08 | 14:51
High views
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati was informed on Monday evening by relevant security agencies of the death of the Lebanese Forces party's official, Pascal Sleiman, who was abducted last night.

Mikati pointed out that "the security agencies had initiated their investigations and inquiries since the news of his kidnapping emerged, to uncover the perpetrators and those involved in the crime and to return the abducted safely to his family."

He condemned and denounced "this criminal act," offering condolences "to his family and to the Lebanese Forces party," emphasizing "the continuation of investigations to uncover the full circumstances behind the kidnapping operation" and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He called on everyone in these difficult circumstances to exercise restraint, to act wisely, and not to believe rumors.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

Pascal Sleiman

Death

Investigation

Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
