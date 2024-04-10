News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
2024-04-10 | 09:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Israel war cabinet member Benny Gantz said on Wednesday: "If necessary, we may expand the war in the north." He added that the Lebanese state "will bear the cost" in such a case.
He confirmed that the fighting will persist in the Gaza Strip, with its intensity adjusted according to the situation and needs.
Benny Gantz also said that the war against Hamas will continue, adding: "Our soldiers will fight in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
War
Israel
Hamas
Benny Gantz
Next
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-23
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
2024-01-23
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-01
Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
Lebanon News
12:28
Lebanon's Interior Minister promises public updates on investigation into Pascal Sleiman's case
0
Lebanon News
11:12
Incident in Jdita: Investigation underway following attack at Syrian Social Nationalist Party office
Lebanon News
11:12
Incident in Jdita: Investigation underway following attack at Syrian Social Nationalist Party office
0
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
0
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:13
US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden
World News
00:13
US military destroys Houthi missile targeting a ship in the Gulf of Aden
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-25
Presidential file: Qatar's special envoy discusses Lebanese presidential crisis in recent Beirut visit
0
World News
2024-04-03
A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says
World News
2024-04-03
A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-10-13
1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
Lebanon News
03:07
New lead emerges in Pascal Sleiman murder investigation: Suspect identified
2
Lebanon News
14:37
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday
Lebanon News
14:37
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati adjusts duration of Eid al-Fitr holiday
3
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
Lebanon News
07:19
Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
The 'dark side' of Lebanon-Syria border: Understanding illicit activities, organized crime networks, and security concerns
5
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
Lebanon News
08:20
MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal
6
Lebanon News
05:23
UNIFIL urges permanent ceasefire, solutions for lasting peace - statement
Lebanon News
05:23
UNIFIL urges permanent ceasefire, solutions for lasting peace - statement
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482 since the outbreak of the war
8
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Lebanon News
09:43
Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More