Lebanon 'will bear the cost' if war expands, says Israel war cabinet member Gantz

Israel war cabinet member Benny Gantz said on Wednesday: "If necessary, we may expand the war in the north." He added that the Lebanese state "will bear the cost" in such a case.



He confirmed that the fighting will persist in the Gaza Strip, with its intensity adjusted according to the situation and needs.



Benny Gantz also said that the war against Hamas will continue, adding: "Our soldiers will fight in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon."