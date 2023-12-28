News
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
2023-12-28 | 10:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
In a harrowing incident on Thursday morning, a cable car malfunction led to a collision between two cabins, leaving 33 cabins suspended mid-air.
The collision, believed to be caused by an electrical failure, halted the entire cable car system, with several cabins carrying passengers.
Emergency response teams, including the Civil Defense, the Red Cross, and the Commando Regiment, rushed to the scene along the cable car route from Jounieh's coast to Harissa.
The initial survey revealed that the collided cabins were unoccupied, while the occupied ones were along the coast and the mountain.
Rescue operations commenced promptly, involving daring maneuvers such as lowering a mother and her son by rope, ensuring their safe return to solid ground. Additional rescue efforts were deployed, reaching heights of 30 meters with cranes.
Fortunately, one passenger managed to exit independently near an iron bridge. The intense rescue operations continued along the cable car route for several hours.
Despite the Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi and the General Director of Civil Defense Brigadier General Raymond Khattar overseeing the situation, the managing authorities of the cable car, a private company licensed by the Energy Ministry's Investment Department, failed to provide transparent information about the number of passengers aboard.
Consequently, the count was determined gradually based on completed rescue operations. The ministry claims to have renewed the license of the private company responsible for maintenance and general safety.
Notably, in 2022, the Tourism Ministry requested the transfer of the cable car's license to the Lebanese Company for Tourism Development and Cable Cars, as it is considered a vital tourist facility, and the Tourism Ministry has a dedicated department for lift facilities.
This unresolved matter rekindles debates on allocating responsibilities to ensure the safe operation of such facilities after today's incident.
