News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Are they truly prepared to embrace motherhood at this moment?
As minors, young girls deserve the opportunity to focus on their education, self-discovery, and the richness of life's experiences.
This reality is akin to poetry, yet tragically absent from the lives of some young girls in Lebanon.
A study conducted on 1300 Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian individuals showed that the percentage of those who are married with their parent's consent and are under the age of 18 reached 20 percent of those surveyed, while 86 percent of them are girls.
If we look at who forces their children into marriage more, Syrians top the list at 45 percent, followed by Lebanon at 36 percent, and 20 percent from Palestinian nationality.
The noteworthy aspect of these statistics is that in 40 percent of cases, the primary reason for these marriages is financial.
This means that some parents view marrying off their children as a way to alleviate the financial strain of raising them, shifting the responsibility to the spouse without fully grasping the potential adverse effects on the children's psychological and physical well-being.
A look at the percentages of child marriage in various Lebanese governorates indicated that it reached 31 percent in Baalbek-Hermel, 29 percent in the Bekaa, 27 percent in Akkar, 25 percent in North Lebanon, 23 percent in Nabatieh, 17 percent in the South, 15 percent in Mount Lebanon, and 10 percent in Beirut.
Since some of these statistics are alarming, it is now crucial to implement a law that safeguards these children from having their lives negatively impacted.
Since 2017, and in conjunction with the "Not Before 18" campaign, a draft law was presented to the parliament to set the marriage age above 18 and criminalize child marriage, but this law is still being discussed by various comittees.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Committee approved this law in 2023, and MP George Okais pledged to expedite its course.
In summary, getting married at a young age robs children of their childhood and shatters their dreams, and this harmful practice needs to be stopped immediately to prevent further damage in the future.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Child
Marriage
Financial
Motives
Crisis
Lebanese
Youth
Girls
Next
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28
Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-15
Unraveling Responsibility: The Lebanese Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-15
Unraveling Responsibility: The Lebanese Financial Crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-08
Financial assistance for 18,647 Lebanese families from South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-08
Financial assistance for 18,647 Lebanese families from South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
0
Middle East News
09:21
Israel targets Syria in major raid on Iran proxies since months
Middle East News
09:21
Israel targets Syria in major raid on Iran proxies since months
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
Lebanon News
07:52
Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
07:46
Hezbollah official killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon: AFP
3
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
Lebanon News
03:40
Citizen killed in Israeli drone attack in Bazouriye
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'
Lebanon News
12:18
Israeli Defense Minister 'vows' to pursue Hezbollah 'across borders'
5
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
01:05
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
6
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli drone strikes car in Bazouriye, south Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:56
Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More