Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces &#39;serious&#39; crisis threatening Lebanese youth
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Financial motives drive 40% of child marriages: Lebanon faces 'serious' crisis threatening Lebanese youth

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Are they truly prepared to embrace motherhood at this moment? 

As minors, young girls deserve the opportunity to focus on their education, self-discovery, and the richness of life's experiences. 

This reality is akin to poetry, yet tragically absent from the lives of some young girls in Lebanon.

A study conducted on 1300 Lebanese, Syrian, and Palestinian individuals showed that the percentage of those who are married with their parent's consent and are under the age of 18 reached 20 percent of those surveyed, while 86 percent of them are girls.

If we look at who forces their children into marriage more, Syrians top the list at 45 percent, followed by Lebanon at 36 percent, and 20 percent from Palestinian nationality. 

The noteworthy aspect of these statistics is that in 40 percent of cases, the primary reason for these marriages is financial. 

This means that some parents view marrying off their children as a way to alleviate the financial strain of raising them, shifting the responsibility to the spouse without fully grasping the potential adverse effects on the children's psychological and physical well-being.

A look at the percentages of child marriage in various Lebanese governorates indicated that it reached 31 percent in Baalbek-Hermel, 29 percent in the Bekaa, 27 percent in Akkar, 25 percent in North Lebanon, 23 percent in Nabatieh, 17 percent in the South, 15 percent in Mount Lebanon, and 10 percent in Beirut. 

Since some of these statistics are alarming, it is now crucial to implement a law that safeguards these children from having their lives negatively impacted.

Since 2017, and in conjunction with the "Not Before 18" campaign, a draft law was presented to the parliament to set the marriage age above 18 and criminalize child marriage, but this law is still being discussed by various comittees.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Committee approved this law in 2023, and MP George Okais pledged to expedite its course.

In summary, getting married at a young age robs children of their childhood and shatters their dreams, and this harmful practice needs to be stopped immediately to prevent further damage in the future.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Child

Marriage

Financial

Motives

Crisis

Lebanese

Youth

Girls

LBCI Next
Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo
UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28

Marriage in Lebanon: A Luxury Lost in Times of Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18

Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-15

Unraveling Responsibility: The Lebanese Financial Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-08

Financial assistance for 18,647 Lebanese families from South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Israel targets Syria in major raid on Iran proxies since months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More