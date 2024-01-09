Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

Lebanon News
2024-01-09 | 14:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

Israel said it killed the commander of Hezbollah's aerial unit in southern Lebanon in an airstrike on Tuesday, hours after announcing that it led an attack on a military base in northern Israel.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Ali Hussein Barji led dozens of drone attacks on Israel at a time when Israel and Hezbollah are engaged in their bloodiest clashes in 17 years.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Hezbollah

Commander

Ali Hussein Barji

Lebanon

Air Strike

LBCI Next
LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-08

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Free Patriotic Movement's urgent call for a national stance in 2024

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Lebanon's 'ski sector' faces crisis: Delayed season and lack of snow

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Haniyeh: The Israeli occupation will never be able to recover its prisoners until all our prisoners are released from its prisons

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-17

Youmna Gemayel warns of the danger of the European Parliament's Decision and the resettlement of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-06

The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Lebanon in the middle of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Reuters, citing two sources in Lebanon familiar with Hezbollah: Three members of Hezbollah killed in an airstrike on their car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

Hezbollah targets Israeli base with drones in response to recent assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

LBCI's sources: Two missiles from an Israeli drone target a car in Ghandouriyeh, and a third missile prevents ambulances from approaching

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah is risking the future of the region for Hamas

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Does Hochstein's mission include the Shebaa Farms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More