US advises citizens to evacuate over a dozen Middle Eastern countries

The U.S. State Department on Monday urged American citizens to leave more than a dozen countries in the Middle East immediately amid U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.



Moura Namdar, Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, said the department encouraged Americans to depart using commercial means from Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.



Reuters