Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68

Lebanon News
08-01-2026 | 10:09
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68
Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68

Hali Rahbani, the son of the renowned Lebanese singer Fairuz, died aged 68 on Thursday.

