Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

13-02-2026 | 02:48
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Friday, February 13, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 14,000, while diesel prices surged by LBP 9,000, and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,424,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,467,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,354,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,371,000

