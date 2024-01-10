News
Bou Habib instructs submission of complaint against Israel to UN Security Council
Lebanon News
2024-01-10 | 05:09
Bou Habib instructs submission of complaint against Israel to UN Security Council
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, instructed Lebanon's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Hadi Hashem, to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council. This comes in response to Israel's recent complaint about Lebanon's non-compliance with UN Resolution 1701.
The complaint condemns the hostile acts by Israeli forces since October 7th, targeting Lebanon simultaneously with its war on Gaza. It provides documented evidence of Israel's violation of Resolution 1701, blaming Lebanon for its clear encroachments on sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Lebanon News
Bou Habib
UN
Security Council
Israel
Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Bou Habib after meeting Lacroix: Shebaa Farms are fundamental cornerstone in comprehensive solution in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Bou Habib after meeting Lacroix: Shebaa Farms are fundamental cornerstone in comprehensive solution in south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
0
Lebanon News
07:10
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods
Lebanon News
07:10
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
Lebanon News
07:00
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:37
Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22
Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22
Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza
0
World News
2024-01-04
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
World News
2024-01-04
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
0
Lebanon News
07:10
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods
Lebanon News
07:10
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
2
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
4
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
6
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
7
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
8
Press Highlights
01:04
Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers
Press Highlights
01:04
Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers
