Bou Habib instructs submission of complaint against Israel to UN Security Council

Lebanon News
2024-01-10 | 05:09
Bou Habib instructs submission of complaint against Israel to UN Security Council
Bou Habib instructs submission of complaint against Israel to UN Security Council

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib, instructed Lebanon's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Hadi Hashem, to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council. This comes in response to Israel's recent complaint about Lebanon's non-compliance with UN Resolution 1701.

The complaint condemns the hostile acts by Israeli forces since October 7th, targeting Lebanon simultaneously with its war on Gaza. It provides documented evidence of Israel's violation of Resolution 1701, blaming Lebanon for its clear encroachments on sovereignty and territorial integrity.
 

Lebanon News

Bou Habib

UN

Security Council

Israel

Lebanon

