MP Neemat Frem asserts presidential candidacy following meeting with MP Abdul Rahman Bizri

MP Neemat Frem affirmed, after visiting with MP Abdul Rahman Bizri in Sidon, that he is one of the candidates for the presidency.



He said, "I believe that the upcoming phase will determine who the president of the republic will be."



MP Abdul Rahman Bizri explained that these consultative meetings aim to initiate the presidential electoral process.



He said, "We know that there are significant competencies within the Maronite community, including Frem."



He added, "We are still in the coordination stage in the consultative meetings and have not reached the naming stage yet. The nation's interest requires us to unite among ourselves."