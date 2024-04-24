Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister

Lebanon News
2024-04-24 | 09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Wednesday that Israeli forces are conducting a "military operation" in southern Lebanon.

Gallant stated in a press release, "Forces are deployed along the border, and the army is currently conducting military operations in southern Lebanon."

AFP 
 

