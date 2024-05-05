Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah announced on Sunday that it launched 'dozens of Katyusha rockets' on areas in northern Israel, as a 'response' to an earlier Israeli airstrike that killed at least three people in southern Lebanon.



In a statement, the party said, "In response to the horrific crime committed by the Israeli enemy in the town of Meiss El Jabal, resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians, fighters of Hezbollah bombarded the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with dozens of Katyusha rockets."



AFP