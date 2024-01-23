Inside Lebanese politics: Criteria over names in Presidential discussions

2024-01-23 | 04:29
Inside Lebanese politics: Criteria over names in Presidential discussions
2min
Inside Lebanese politics: Criteria over names in Presidential discussions

Member of the "Development and Liberation Bloc" MP Qassem Hashem affirmed that the presidential deadline remains a priority for discussion.

Speaking on LBCI's‘ Nharkom Said' TV show, he explained that the scheduled meeting for the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee to consult with the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, has been postponed because there might be a new development.

He said, "The ambassadors will consult among themselves."

Hashem emphasized that the only candidate for the presidency from his bloc is Sleiman Frangieh.

He clarified that they have not yet discussed the possibility of abandoning Frangieh or not, stating, "We choose according to criteria, as even the Quintet Committee did not discuss names but rather criteria."

In addition, he viewed that the priority for the US envoy Amos Hochstein was to reassure Israel, and "this is evidence of their concern about what the resistance possesses."

He expressed Lebanon's need for a president, as it is involved in the Gaza war.

Hashem said, "What we agree on internally regarding the presidency is the foundation, regardless of external opinions."

He added, "Lebanon committed to Resolution 1701, but Israel did not comply, and international organizations turned a blind eye to Israeli violations."

