News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inside Lebanese politics: Criteria over names in Presidential discussions
Lebanon News
2024-01-23 | 04:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Inside Lebanese politics: Criteria over names in Presidential discussions
Member of the "Development and Liberation Bloc" MP Qassem Hashem affirmed that the presidential deadline remains a priority for discussion.
Speaking on LBCI's‘ Nharkom Said' TV show, he explained that the scheduled meeting for the ambassadors of the Quintet Committee to consult with the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, has been postponed because there might be a new development.
He said, "The ambassadors will consult among themselves."
Hashem emphasized that the only candidate for the presidency from his bloc is Sleiman Frangieh.
He clarified that they have not yet discussed the possibility of abandoning Frangieh or not, stating, "We choose according to criteria, as even the Quintet Committee did not discuss names but rather criteria."
In addition, he viewed that the priority for the US envoy Amos Hochstein was to reassure Israel, and "this is evidence of their concern about what the resistance possesses."
He expressed Lebanon's need for a president, as it is involved in the Gaza war.
Hashem said, "What we agree on internally regarding the presidency is the foundation, regardless of external opinions."
He added, "Lebanon committed to Resolution 1701, but Israel did not comply, and international organizations turned a blind eye to Israeli violations."
Lebanon News
Qassem Hashem
MP
Quintet Committee
President
Candidate
Sleiman Frangieh
Lebanon
War
Amos Hochstein
Next
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-22
Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
Press Highlights
2024-01-20
Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment
0
World News
2024-01-19
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
World News
2024-01-19
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22
Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process
Lebanon News
06:29
Berri discusses with Saudi ambassador efforts to expedite the presidential process
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Arab peace advocacy: Bou Habib's vision for comprehensive solutions
Lebanon News
05:55
Arab peace advocacy: Bou Habib's vision for comprehensive solutions
0
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
0
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15
Netanyahu's strategy and intentions: Undermining the two-state solution with Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15
Netanyahu's strategy and intentions: Undermining the two-state solution with Hamas
0
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Bodies of Al-Arouri and Al-Aqraa arrive at Imam Ali Mosque in Tariq el Jdideh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
Middle East News
04:50
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to recent assassinations: Second attack confirmed
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
3
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
Middle East News
04:13
Famed Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza evacuates Gaza, ‘soon will come back and build Gaza again’
4
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
7
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
8
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Lebanon News
02:17
Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More