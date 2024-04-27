Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27 | 12:22
High views
Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel
2min
Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

A report by Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine


In Israel, negotiations seeking calm are shifting between the fronts of the South with Gaza and the North with Lebanon, accompanied by escalating internal disagreements.

On the Gaza front, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed reservations about the Egyptian proposal for a prisoner exchange deal, insisting on exploring a comprehensive deal. This stance has led a government official to accuse Netanyahu of obstructing this deal.

Netanyahu's position has contributed to increasing Israeli disagreements, especially as it contradicts the stance of security agencies that have approved the Egyptian proposal and have received support from several ministers and members of the security cabinet.

Amid growing rifts with Netanyahu, cabinet members Benny Gantz, Yoav Gallant, and Gadi Eisenkot have called for direct communication with Tel Aviv's delegation to the negotiations, expressing distrust in the Prime Minister's information. 

The three, along with security agencies, are striving towards progress in a prisoner exchange deal, while Netanyahu fears the end of his government if implemented in exchange for delaying the Rafah operation.

These disputes themselves pose obstacles to progress in the deal, despite positive negotiations for the release of thirty-three prisoners in exchange for halting the Rafah operation, not the war initially.

While awaiting progress on the Rafah front, negotiations or war, the northern borders with Lebanon remain in focus.

President Biden's advisor, Amos Hochstein, who made a fleeting visit to Israel, discussed the US proposal for a settlement on the border with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Security officials have ruled out diplomatic progress in negotiations with Beirut amid escalating Israeli threats to intensify attacks on southern Lebanon, given that the security cabinet rejects discussing a war plan against Lebanon.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

