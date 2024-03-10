MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins

MP Jimmy Jabbour clarified that the "National Moderation Bloc" did not promote a specific presidential candidate or a clear agenda, saying: "We positively engage with its initiative and are open to it, awaiting the second round, and the ball is in the court of the Speaker of Parliament."



"We are open to the initiative of the Moderation Bloc, and whatever the outcome, it remains better than the vacuum in the presidential chair, especially since the new alignment will not include non-serious names, as serious names include Sleiman Frangieh and Jihad Azour, whose intersection has not been concluded."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated that if the parliamentary majority secures a specific name and we are against it, his victory remains better than the vacuum.



Jabbour emphasized that they are not obstructers of understanding, relying on Bkerke's role in gathering Christians and Lebanese, especially since it is the responsibility of the Christian forces to act responsibly.



In addition, he considered that dialogue between political parties enriches them, especially amid the situation in the southern region, as Lebanon will pay the price of war, and most do not want to go to war.



He said, "We do not lean towards acknowledging that the situation in Gaza is connected to us and a reality imposed upon us."