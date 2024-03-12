Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced that "warplanes targeted two command posts belonging to Hezbollah in the Baalbek area deep inside Lebanon, where important tools used by Hezbollah to enhance its weapons capabilities were stored."



He also indicated that "the airstrikes were in response to rocket firing operations carried out by Hezbollah towards northern Israel Tuesday morning."



He further pointed out that "the Israeli army earlier on Tuesday attacked a military building in the Khiam area and a terrorist structure in the Bint Jbeil area."