Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-03-12 | 08:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced that "warplanes targeted two command posts belonging to Hezbollah in the Baalbek area deep inside Lebanon, where important tools used by Hezbollah to enhance its weapons capabilities were stored."

He also indicated that "the airstrikes were in response to rocket firing operations carried out by Hezbollah towards northern Israel Tuesday morning."

He further pointed out that "the Israeli army earlier on Tuesday attacked a military building in the Khiam area and a terrorist structure in the Bint Jbeil area."

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Baalbek

Khiam

Bint Jbeil

Avichay Adraee

Warplanes

LBCI Next
Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan
Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Israeli army: We targeted dozens of objectives affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-13

Israeli Army launches preemptive strike on southern Lebanon, fighter jets attack Hezbollah targets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Israeli army announces that it struck 4,500 Hezbollah targets within five months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Possible Israeli airstrike fallout: Unexploded missile found in Keserwan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:44

Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-04

Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

Clashes in the outskirts of Rmeish, Yaroun as a result of Hezbollah targeting Israeli Hermon site

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-06

Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:10

One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:58

Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More