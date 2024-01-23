Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority unveils schedule for vehicle registration

The Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority - Vehicle Registration Department announced that it will receive citizens during the current week, which falls on January 23-25, 2024, to provide the previously announced services. This will be done according to the following procedure:



A- At the main center in Dekwaneh:



On Tuesday and Wednesday, January 23 and 24, 2024, by appointment reservation through the authority's website.



On Thursday, January 25, 2024, for citizens with vehicles/licenses expiring with the numbers (structure/serial) ending in 0/1/2, without prior appointment reservation. The individuals directly involved must attend in person (representation by agents is not accepted).



B- In the other departments (Zahle, Sidon, Nabatieh, and Tripoli), work will continue according to the following schedule:



-Tuesday for vehicles/licenses ending in the numbers 3/2/1/0.



-Wednesday for vehicles/licenses ending in the numbers 6/5/4.



-Thursday for vehicles/licenses ending in the numbers 9/8/7.



The department reminded citizens that they can check the services currently offered on the authority's website: https://tmo.gov.lb/web/panel/announcements



They also emphasized the required documents based on the type of service to be completed, which are available at https://tmo.gov.lb/web/panel/info.



The department further noted that new services will be announced in the coming weeks.