Amal Movement mourns three martyrs

Lebanon News
2024-02-05 | 10:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Amal Movement mourns three martyrs

On Monday, the Amal Movement mourned three of its martyrs.

The Movement mourned Hussein Ali Azzam (Abou Zahra), Jafar Amin Iskandar (Afouaj), and Hassan Hussein Sakkiki (Shamran).
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Amal Movement

Mourning

Martyrs

LBCI Next
Mansouri Heads to Saudi Arabia for Financial Conference and Official Meetings
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:53

US official reveals injuries to Syrian Democratic Forces in Al-Omar oil field attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24

Israel to provide evidence of 'UNRWA's ties to terrorism'

LBCI
Middle East News
11:40

Iran starts constructing new nuclear reactor

LBCI
World News
11:40

Chile mourns as wildfire death toll hits 112

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Diplomatic crossroads: Israel's balancing act with Hezbollah and Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Diplomatic engagements: Berri's discussions with Red Cross President, Bangladeshi Ambassador, and MP Makhzoumi

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24

Israel to provide evidence of 'UNRWA's ties to terrorism'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04

Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-12

Hochstein carries an important file not presented to officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:39

Mansouri Heads to Saudi Arabia for Financial Conference and Official Meetings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:21

Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More