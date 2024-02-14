On the 19th anniversary of Rafic Hariri's assassination, Lebanon's former Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited his father's grave in downtown Beirut, where he recited al-Fatihah along with his aunt Bahia Hariri and his uncle Shafiq.



Former Prime Minister Hariri greeted the crowds of the Future Movement gathered around the grave in downtown Beirut.



Hariri said, "Take care of the country, and I am with you," affirming that things will happen "in good time."