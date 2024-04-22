News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-22 | 15:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon
The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, announced that the council's position regarding Lebanon remains steadfast in supporting stability and internal peace.
According to him, this stability is achieved by urging all political actors in Lebanon to work together to overcome sectarian and political divisions and focus on rebuilding and economic development.
Albudaiwi emphasized, during his participation in the High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, the strong support for efforts aimed at strengthening the Lebanese government and its national institutions.
This support in turn contributes to realizing the aspirations of the Lebanese people for a decent life and a better future.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
GCC
Lebanon
Stability
European Union
Next
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-20
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
2024-04-20
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Lebanese army has crucial role in south Lebanon's stability
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Commitment to UNIFIL: Lebanese and Italian PMs affirm importance of stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Commitment to UNIFIL: Lebanese and Italian PMs affirm importance of stability in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
Press Highlights
2024-03-16
Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:13
Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection
Lebanon News
01:13
Israeli drone targets car near Aadloun and Kharayeb intersection
0
Lebanon News
13:59
European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions
Lebanon News
13:59
European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-19
Ukrainian military downs long-range Russian strategic bomber
World News
2024-04-19
Ukrainian military downs long-range Russian strategic bomber
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
Lebanon News
2023-10-17
Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28
US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:28
US State Department says: Hamas has 'changed' its demands in hostage talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Unprecedented situation: Lebanon moves closer to IMF deal with BDL modernization
2
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
3
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
Lebanon News
10:41
Macron holds phone call with Netanyahu, urges Gaza ceasefire and Israel-Lebanon border stability
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israel should declare victory over Hamas, US officials suggest: The New York Times
5
Lebanon News
15:57
GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:57
GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon
6
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
Middle East News
03:41
Israeli military intelligence head resigns on Monday
7
Lebanon News
09:42
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Lebanon News
09:42
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Beyond borders: How the northern front became Israel's greatest 'dilemma'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More