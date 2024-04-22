GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon

2024-04-22 | 15:57
0min
The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, announced that the council's position regarding Lebanon remains steadfast in supporting stability and internal peace. 

According to him, this stability is achieved by urging all political actors in Lebanon to work together to overcome sectarian and political divisions and focus on rebuilding and economic development.

Albudaiwi emphasized, during his participation in the High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, the strong support for efforts aimed at strengthening the Lebanese government and its national institutions. 

This support in turn contributes to realizing the aspirations of the Lebanese people for a decent life and a better future.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

GCC

Lebanon

Stability

European Union

Israeli forces launch operation after Hezbollah downs drone
Hezbollah downs Israeli drone in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
