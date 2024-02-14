Geagea's warning: Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance amidst political challenges

Lebanon News
2024-02-14 | 04:24
High views
LBCI
Geagea&#39;s warning: Lebanon&#39;s fate hangs in the balance amidst political challenges
3min
Geagea's warning: Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance amidst political challenges

Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces Party leader, presented in Maarab the latest local and regional developments to the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka. 

During the meeting, Geagea expressed concern about the duplicity of the other group's positions, allied with Hezbollah, "which deliberately hinders the presidential elections under the pretext of holding useless dialogues." 

He pointed out that this group stops at determining the fate, safety, and security of the Lebanese without consulting anyone. 

Additionally, he mentioned reports and information about their negotiations with foreign powers regarding the fate of the Lebanese people without legitimacy and against their will and aspirations.

He emphasized that "today, the outside considers the other group as the 'official Lebanon.' However, the latter is part of the balances that have changed due to the results of the recent parliamentary elections."

"Thus, the current group in power only represents one voice, the voice of the resistance axis, while the majority of the Lebanese are elsewhere, with different opinions, hopes, and priorities."

Geagea stated, "From here, the outside world must take into account the new balance and not rely on listening to a single point of view that no longer represents the majority. Lebanese people refuse to have their fate decided by a team they do not trust."

He added: "In Lebanon, there are two different perspectives, and we will not allow neglecting what the Taif Agreement achieved for Lebanon [...] We want its full implementation, not partially, as some prefer to discuss and negotiate today."

Geagea stressed the need for "the issue of the Beirut port explosion not to be forgotten, and the world should pay attention to this just cause. The international community should stand by the Lebanese, forming an  international fact-finding mission to achieve justice delayed in this crime that shook not only the capital of Lebanon but the entire world."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Samir Geagea

Lebanese Forces

United Nations

Joanna Wronecka

Presidential

Elections

Hezbollah

Saad Hariri joins Future Movement supporters at father's grave
US Pushes for Hariri's Political Comeback: Diplomatic Surge at Beit Al Wasat
