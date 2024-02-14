News
Geagea's warning: Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance amidst political challenges
Lebanon News
2024-02-14 | 04:24
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Geagea's warning: Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance amidst political challenges
Samir Geagea, the Lebanese Forces Party leader, presented in Maarab the latest local and regional developments to the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.
During the meeting, Geagea expressed concern about the duplicity of the other group's positions, allied with Hezbollah, "which deliberately hinders the presidential elections under the pretext of holding useless dialogues."
He pointed out that this group stops at determining the fate, safety, and security of the Lebanese without consulting anyone.
Additionally, he mentioned reports and information about their negotiations with foreign powers regarding the fate of the Lebanese people without legitimacy and against their will and aspirations.
He emphasized that "today, the outside considers the other group as the 'official Lebanon.' However, the latter is part of the balances that have changed due to the results of the recent parliamentary elections."
"Thus, the current group in power only represents one voice, the voice of the resistance axis, while the majority of the Lebanese are elsewhere, with different opinions, hopes, and priorities."
Geagea stated, "From here, the outside world must take into account the new balance and not rely on listening to a single point of view that no longer represents the majority. Lebanese people refuse to have their fate decided by a team they do not trust."
He added: "In Lebanon, there are two different perspectives, and we will not allow neglecting what the Taif Agreement achieved for Lebanon [...] We want its full implementation, not partially, as some prefer to discuss and negotiate today."
Geagea stressed the need for "the issue of the Beirut port explosion not to be forgotten, and the world should pay attention to this just cause. The international community should stand by the Lebanese, forming an international fact-finding mission to achieve justice delayed in this crime that shook not only the capital of Lebanon but the entire world."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Samir Geagea
Lebanese Forces
United Nations
Joanna Wronecka
Presidential
Elections
Hezbollah
