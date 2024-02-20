News
UNIFIL incident: Indian Contingent vehicle overturns, three personnel injured, one critically
Lebanon News
2024-02-20 | 13:36
UNIFIL incident: Indian Contingent vehicle overturns, three personnel injured, one critically
A vehicle belonging to the Indian Contingent operating in UNIFIL overturned in a traffic accident in Kfarchouba, which resulted in the injury of three personnel, with one of them in critical condition.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Indian Contingent
UNIFIL
Accident
Kfarchouba
