UNIFIL incident: Indian Contingent vehicle overturns, three personnel injured, one critically

Lebanon News
2024-02-20 | 13:36
High views
UNIFIL incident: Indian Contingent vehicle overturns, three personnel injured, one critically
0min
UNIFIL incident: Indian Contingent vehicle overturns, three personnel injured, one critically

A vehicle belonging to the Indian Contingent operating in UNIFIL overturned in a traffic accident in Kfarchouba, which resulted in the injury of three personnel, with one of them in critical condition.
 

