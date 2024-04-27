A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



In a recent session of Lebanon's Cabinet, an unusual mix of elements caught the attention of participants. Amid discussions on pressing national issues, a symbolic gesture by Caretaker Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan, introduced a refreshing touch—fresh bananas and apples, offered as hospitality to colleagues. However, the most intriguing presence was that of a "virtual president," brought to life through artificial intelligence (AI) technology spearheaded by Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar.



Three key questions were posed to this virtual head of state. Firstly, regarding the adoption of meritocracy over sectarian quotas in public administration hiring practices. The virtual president emphasized the necessity of policies that prioritize transparency and fairness in job processes, while also promoting civil participation and bolstering the Lebanese University.



The second inquiry focused on implementing clear mechanisms to combat corruption and prevent the shielding of corrupt individuals. The virtual president suggested the need to revise financial and banking laws to suit the current economic collapse, alongside enhancing oversight of the banking sector.



Lastly, addressing the Syrian refugee crisis was posed as the final question. The virtual president emphasized a multifaceted strategy based on coordination between Lebanon and the international community, combating illegal infiltration, registering refugees, and conducting a study on Lebanon's absorptive capacity.



The use of the term "virtual president" was met with criticism from Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who emphasized that the president should represent the nation, suggesting an alternative title.



This event highlights AI's resurgence within Lebanon's most critical governmental institutions, suggesting hope that this technology can be leveraged to develop scientific and effective solutions to pressing challenges.