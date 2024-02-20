Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response

Lebanon News
2024-02-20 | 01:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response

In the aftermath of a building collapse in the Choueifat area, Brigadier Raymond Khattar, the Director General of Civil Defense, oversaw the search and rescue operations. 

These efforts, closely monitored by the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, aimed to extract individuals trapped under the rubble.

As reported, the teams, in conjunction with various emergency services, have thus far succeeded in rescuing four individuals from a family of five. Among those saved were the parents and two children, while the fifth member, a young child, was found deceased beneath the debris.

The survivors have been promptly transferred to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Meanwhile, the search teams remain vigilant in their quest to locate three individuals believed to be trapped on the third floor.

In addition to their primary rescue efforts, the teams have evacuated neighboring residential buildings, prioritizing the safety of the area's inhabitants.

Lebanon News

Choueifat

Building

Collapse

Rescue

Civil Defense

Raymond Khattar

Bassam Mawlawi

LBCI Next
Diplomatic efforts intensify: US delegation meets Lebanese officials on ceasefire
Hariri's Russian rendezvous: Implications for Lebanese politics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-11

Building collapse in Choueifat: Families narrowly evade disaster

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

MP Kassem Hashem urges dialogue over obstinate stance on presidential deadline

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Aftermath of destruction: Choueifat building collapse claims lives, sparks rescue efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18

Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

UNIFIL chief visits UN positions, praises peacekeepers' commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-19

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More