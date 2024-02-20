News
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response
Lebanon News
2024-02-20 | 01:51
Choueifat tragedy: Four rescued, three still missing in building collapse response
In the aftermath of a building collapse in the Choueifat area, Brigadier Raymond Khattar, the Director General of Civil Defense, oversaw the search and rescue operations.
These efforts, closely monitored by the Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, aimed to extract individuals trapped under the rubble.
As reported, the teams, in conjunction with various emergency services, have thus far succeeded in rescuing four individuals from a family of five. Among those saved were the parents and two children, while the fifth member, a young child, was found deceased beneath the debris.
The survivors have been promptly transferred to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Meanwhile, the search teams remain vigilant in their quest to locate three individuals believed to be trapped on the third floor.
In addition to their primary rescue efforts, the teams have evacuated neighboring residential buildings, prioritizing the safety of the area's inhabitants.
Lebanon News
Choueifat
Building
Collapse
Rescue
Civil Defense
Raymond Khattar
Bassam Mawlawi
