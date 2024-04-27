News
Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27 | 12:10
Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab
A report by Yazbek Wehbeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The Lebanese Forces sought, through the meeting in Maarab, which it described as a national gathering, to rally opposition forces under the banner of Resolution 1701 in defense of Lebanon. However, the attendance was not entirely complete.
Apologies accumulated over the past twenty-four hours, with Deputy Marwan Hamadeh absent, who was supposed to attend personally, and none of the Kataeb deputies were present, represented instead by Vice President Michel Khoury and former Minister Elie Marouni.
From the Tajadod bloc, only deputies Fouad Makhzoumi and Ashraf Rifi attended, along with three independent deputies. The Change MPs were also absent, with Waddah Sadek attending on behalf of the three Change MPs alliance, and former Minister Alice Shabtini represented former President Michel Sleiman.
"Because we fear the worst in the South, we have convened to discuss how to confront the dangers there," said the head of the Lebanese Forces at the beginning of the meeting, especially since reports speak of escalation and threats, questioning how Hezbollah could defend Lebanon and confront Israel after everything that has happened.
In their concluding statement, the participants directed a call to the caretaker government and its Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, to fully implement Resolution 1701 and to deter any aggression on Lebanese sovereignty that Israel might consider.
The Maraab meeting was not aimed at establishing a national front, according to Lebanese Forces sources, but rather at rallying opposition forces around a central point, manifested in rejecting linking Lebanon and its southern arena to any other arena. The meeting does not preclude holding any other meetings that serve the same purpose.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese Forces
Maarab
Lebanon
Opposition
