Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab

2024-04-27 | 12:10
High views
Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab
2min
Gaps in Attendance Overshadow Lebanese Forces Opposition Meeting in Maarab

A report by Yazbek Wehbeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The Lebanese Forces sought, through the meeting in Maarab, which it described as a national gathering, to rally opposition forces under the banner of Resolution 1701 in defense of Lebanon. However, the attendance was not entirely complete.

Apologies accumulated over the past twenty-four hours, with Deputy Marwan Hamadeh absent, who was supposed to attend personally, and none of the Kataeb deputies were present, represented instead by Vice President Michel Khoury and former Minister Elie Marouni. 

From the Tajadod bloc, only deputies Fouad Makhzoumi and Ashraf Rifi attended, along with three independent deputies. The Change MPs were also absent, with Waddah Sadek attending on behalf of the three Change MPs alliance, and former Minister Alice Shabtini represented former President Michel Sleiman.

"Because we fear the worst in the South, we have convened to discuss how to confront the dangers there," said the head of the Lebanese Forces at the beginning of the meeting, especially since reports speak of escalation and threats, questioning how Hezbollah could defend Lebanon and confront Israel after everything that has happened.

In their concluding statement, the participants directed a call to the caretaker government and its Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, to fully implement Resolution 1701 and to deter any aggression on Lebanese sovereignty that Israel might consider.

The Maraab meeting was not aimed at establishing a national front, according to Lebanese Forces sources, but rather at rallying opposition forces around a central point, manifested in rejecting linking Lebanon and its southern arena to any other arena. The meeting does not preclude holding any other meetings that serve the same purpose.

French Foreign Minister Visits Beirut to Advance Diplomatic Efforts
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Cabinet Session: A President, a Virtual Leader, and Fruit…What's the Story?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

French Foreign Minister Visits Beirut to Advance Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26

Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

LBCI
World News
2023-07-28

Macron launches Papua New Guinea forest protection partnership

LBCI
World News
2024-03-27

Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

