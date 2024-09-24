Hezbollah strikes Elyakim military base in south Haifa with Fadi-2 missiles

Lebanon News
2024-09-24 | 07:52
Hezbollah strikes Elyakim military base in south Haifa with Fadi-2 missiles
0min
Hezbollah strikes Elyakim military base in south Haifa with Fadi-2 missiles

Hezbollah announced that it targeted the Elyakim military base, which belongs to Israel's Northern Command, located south of Haifa with Fadi-2 missiles.

This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several southern villages and towns in Lebanon, as tensions continue to rise.

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs
Hundreds flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli airstrikes: Syrian security source
