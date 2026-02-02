Syria arrests group behind Mezzeh airport attacks, weapons traced to Hezbollah

02-02-2026 | 02:47
High views
Syria arrests group behind Mezzeh airport attacks, weapons traced to Hezbollah
0min
Syria arrests group behind Mezzeh airport attacks, weapons traced to Hezbollah

Syria said on Sunday it had detained a group behind recent rocket attacks on the Mezzeh military airport in Damascus, with investigators tracing the weapons to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The interior ministry said security units arrested all members of the group, which it said had carried out several strikes on the airport in recent months, after surveillance of suspected launch sites in several areas of the capital.

The weapons used in the attacks originated from Lebanon’s Hezbollah, an ally of former President Bashar al-Assad that once had a large military presence across Syria supporting Assad’s army, the ministry said.

Hezbollah denied the allegations and said it had no activity or ties with any group inside Syria.


Reuters
 

