Israeli reconnaissance and drone aircraft fly intensively over villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil in south Lebanon

2024-09-28 | 01:45
Israeli reconnaissance and drone aircraft have been observed flying intensively over the villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil in south Lebanon on Saturday. 

