Lebanon violence surges as Israel strikes intensify — how events escalated

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



“For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn!” With these words, Israeli far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir set the tone for what unfolded on Friday morning.



Hours later, the escalation followed: the most intense Israeli attack since the start of de-escalation efforts. Airstrikes hit civilian areas, killing civilians, including women, children, and paramedics, stretching from southern Lebanon to the western and northern Bekaa.



The result was that the first day of U.S.-Iran negotiations unfolded under fire. But how did events reach this point?



It began at dawn on Friday, when Hezbollah targeted an Israeli force attempting to infiltrate toward Ali al-Taher, destroying three Merkava tanks with their crews inside. It later struck again as forces tried to evacuate the dead and wounded.



The Israeli military later confirmed the deaths of four soldiers, including the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade's 52nd Battalion.



The confrontation, described by Israel’s Maariv newspaper as a defensive battle fought by Hezbollah, reignited the front. But behind the escalation lie broader calculations.



Militarily, Israel seeks to seize the Ali al-Taher hill, which it has incorporated into a “yellow security zone” within a 10-kilometer operational depth inside Lebanese territory. The elevation is considered strategically significant and, according to Israeli assessments, may contain one of Hezbollah’s key military assets.



Politically, however, the timing of the operation is closely tied to the launch of U.S.-Iran negotiations.



The U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding reportedly calls for a halt to hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.



However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing domestic pressure from opponents of any perceived concessions ahead of critical elections in October, moved to preempt the talks by declaring that Israeli forces would not withdraw from southern Lebanon, triggering renewed tension with Washington.



On the other side, Iran was reportedly considering suspending participation in the negotiations if attacks on Lebanon continued.



Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri sought to contain the situation on the eve of the talks, stressing Hezbollah’s commitment to a ceasefire if Israel adheres to it. But battlefield dynamics overtook political calculations, and events escalated.



The question now is whether Washington’s priority is to secure an agreement with Tehran even if it clashes with Israel’s position, or whether the current escalation is part of a pressure strategy ahead of upcoming negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.