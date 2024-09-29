Israeli strike kills Islamic Group official Mohammad Dahrouj in Joub Jannine in Bekaa

2024-09-29 | 09:00
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group official Mohammad Dahrouj in Joub Jannine in Bekaa
Israeli strike kills Islamic Group official Mohammad Dahrouj in Joub Jannine in Bekaa

Mohammad Dahrouj, an official in the Islamic Group, has been killed in an Israeli airstrike on Joub Jannine in Bekaa. 

This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, with the most significant attack being the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Strike

Kill

Islamic Group

Mohammad Dahrouj

Joub Jannine

Bekaa

Iran calls for UNSC meeting after Hezbollah's leader killed
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
