UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
Lebanon News
03-02-2026 | 10:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported on Telegram that peacekeepers on a routine patrol near Kfarkela observed two drones hovering aggressively above them on Tuesday morning.
One of the drones appeared to carry an unidentified object and entered a range that posed an immediate threat to the peacekeepers' safety and security.
Following established procedures, UNIFIL said, the peacekeepers took defensive action. The drone then dropped a stun grenade that exploded approximately 50 meters from the patrol before flying toward Israeli territory. No injuries were reported, and the patrol continued.
UNIFIL added that both the Israeli and Lebanese armies had been informed about the activity the previous day, as is standard for operations in sensitive areas near the Blue Line.
The mission assessed that the drone belonged to the Israeli army and crossed the Blue Line in violation of U.N. Security Council resolution 1701.
UNIFIL called such use of armed drones unacceptable and reiterated the Israeli army’s obligation to respect the Blue Line, ensure the safety of peacekeepers, and cease attacks on or near them.
The statement said the action violated U.N. resolution 1701 and international law, interfered with the peacekeepers’ mandated tasks, and put efforts to rebuild stability along the Blue Line at risk.
Lebanon News
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
Lebanon's Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
