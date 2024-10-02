News
Hezbollah launches strikes against Israeli forces, claims precision attacks
2024-10-02
Hezbollah launches strikes against Israeli forces, claims precision attacks
Hezbollah announced Wednesday that its fighters targeted a "significant infantry force in the Israeli settlement of Misgav Am using rocket and artillery fire, achieving a direct and precise hit."
In a separate statement, the group claimed it struck a gathering of Israeli forces in the Shtula settlement with Burkan rockets, resulting in confirmed casualties.
