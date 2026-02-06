Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters

Lebanon News
06-02-2026 | 10:18
High views
Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters
0min
Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah accepted the resignation on Friday of senior security official Wafiq Safa, the first time an official of his rank has stepped down, sources familiar with the group's thinking told Reuters.

Safa, who heads Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit responsible for working with Lebanese security agencies, survived an Israeli assassination attempt in October 2024.


Reuters
 

