Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters
Lebanon News
06-02-2026 | 10:18
Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters
Lebanon's Hezbollah accepted the resignation on Friday of senior security official Wafiq Safa, the first time an official of his rank has stepped down, sources familiar with the group's thinking told Reuters.
Safa, who heads Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit responsible for working with Lebanese security agencies, survived an Israeli assassination attempt in October 2024.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Resignation
Security
Wafiq Safa
Reuters
