Civil Defense in Hadath receives threat after Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

2024-10-04 | 01:46
Civil Defense in Hadath receives threat after Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI sources said Friday that the Civil Defense Center in Hadath received a threatening phone call from Israeli forces after a series of airstrikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs.

The sources added that Israeli forces warned the center not to deploy any vehicles toward the site of the strikes.

