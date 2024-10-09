Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Qiryat Shemona, resulting in casualties

2024-10-09 | 08:12
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Qiryat Shemona, resulting in casualties
Hezbollah targets Israeli forces in Qiryat Shemona, resulting in casualties

Hezbollah announced that it targeted a gathering of Israeli forces in the settlement of Qiryat Shemona in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets. 

Israeli media reported that fires erupted in buildings in Qiryat Shemona following direct hits from several rockets. 

According to Israeli emergency services, two people were killed as a result of the rocket strikes.

