UN peacekeeper injured in Naqoura due to nearby military activity: UNIFIL says

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that on Friday night, a peacekeeper at the Naqoura headquarters was "hit by gunfire due to ongoing military activity nearby."



A UNIFIL statement confirmed that the peacekeeper "underwent surgery at our Naqoura hospital to remove the bullet and is currently stable. We do not yet know the origin of the fire."



UNIFIL also revealed that buildings in the U.N. position in Ramyah "sustained significant damage due to explosions from nearby shelling."



"We remind all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and premises, including avoiding combat activities near UNIFIL positions," the statement said.