Israel army says struck major Iran military compound in Tehran

Israel said Wednesday it had struck a major Iranian military compound in Tehran housing command centres of the Revolutionary Guards, the elite Quds Force and the Basij paramilitary force.



"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force, precisely guided by Israeli military intelligence, completed a wide-scale strike targeting a large... military compound in eastern Tehran" that contained "headquarters of all of the Iranian security organisations", the Israeli military said in a statement.



Other Iranian security agencies at the compound included Iran's intelligence directorate, internal security forces and Iran's cyber warfare unit, the military said.



AFP