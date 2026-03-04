Israel army says struck major Iran military compound in Tehran

Middle East News
04-03-2026 | 11:21
High views
Israel army says struck major Iran military compound in Tehran
Israel army says struck major Iran military compound in Tehran

Israel said Wednesday it had struck a major Iranian military compound in Tehran housing command centres of the Revolutionary Guards, the elite Quds Force and the Basij paramilitary force.

"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force, precisely guided by Israeli military intelligence, completed a wide-scale strike targeting a large... military compound in eastern Tehran" that contained "headquarters of all of the Iranian security organisations", the Israeli military said in a statement.

Other Iranian security agencies at the compound included Iran's intelligence directorate, internal security forces and Iran's cyber warfare unit, the military said.

AFP

Middle East News

struck

major

military

compound

Tehran

Iran threatens to target Israeli embassies worldwide if Israel targets its Lebanon mission
Germany warns US, Israel that 'military force alone' won't resolve conflicts
