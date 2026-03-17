Lebanon sees hike in fuel prices

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 85,000, while that of diesel increased by LBP 49,000 and gas prices by LBP 65,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,216,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,257,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,051,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,745,000