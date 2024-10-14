Hezbollah says it fired 'big rocket salvo' at Safed in north Israel

2024-10-14 | 12:05
Hezbollah says it fired &#39;big rocket salvo&#39; at Safed in north Israel
0min
Hezbollah says it fired 'big rocket salvo' at Safed in north Israel

Hezbollah said it launched a barrage of rockets at the north Israeli town of Safed Monday, more than three weeks after Israel intensified its air campaign on the group in Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters fired a "big rocket salvo" at Safed, the group said in a statement, adding it was "in defense of Lebanon" and in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese "cities, villages and civilians."


AFP

