Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
News Bulletin Reports
21-02-2026 | 13:00
High views
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Can consumers continue spending without paying value-added tax? The short answer is yes—and no.
In a previous report, we outlined which goods are subject to value-added tax (VAT). The question now is whether consumers can avoid products that fall under the tax in everyday life.
The answer depends largely on how products are purchased and prepared.
In general, items bought in their natural, unprocessed form are not subject to VAT. Once they are manufactured or processed and additional ingredients are added, they typically become taxable—except for regular bread, which remains exempt.
For example, a simple dish such as foul moudammas. A ready-to-eat canned version purchased at a supermarket is subject to VAT, but buying raw fava beans and chickpeas and preparing the dish at home largely avoids the tax, since the core ingredients—chickpeas, lemon, salt, and olive oil—are not subject to VAT in their basic form.
The same principle applies to traditional Lebanese meals. When cooked at home using primary ingredients, they are generally exempt. The conclusion is straightforward: cooking at home can significantly reduce VAT exposure.
However, the situation changes with sweets and snack foods. Most commercially prepared desserts and packaged snacks are subject to VAT. Avoiding the tax in this category is possible only by preparing them at home with basic exempt ingredients such as flour, eggs, milk, sugar, regular butter, and raw nuts.
Electricity, telecommunications, and transportation pose different challenges. There is virtually no way to avoid VAT on these services. Households that rely on private diesel generators may bypass some public utility charges, but generator maintenance and spare parts are themselves subject to VAT. Solar energy systems offer an alternative power source, yet the equipment required for installation is also subject to tax.
Ultimately, while VAT excludes many essential raw goods, modern life has turned several taxed services and processed products into necessities. For consumers, avoiding VAT entirely is nearly impossible, but understanding how it applies can help reduce its impact on household spending.
