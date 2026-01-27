Syria hopes to hold new integration talks with Kurdish forces on Tuesday

Middle East News
27-01-2026 | 09:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria hopes to hold new integration talks with Kurdish forces on Tuesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria hopes to hold new integration talks with Kurdish forces on Tuesday

The Syrian government hopes to hold new round of integration talks with Kurdish forces as early as today, a Syrian government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The talks would focus on practical ways to implement an agreement mediated by the United States this month, the official said. 

On Saturday, a four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces was extended by 15 days.

Reuters

Middle East News

hopes

integration

talks

Kurdish

forces

Tuesday

LBCI Next
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Iran summons Italy’s ambassador over efforts to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration

LBCI
World News
2025-12-19

Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-20

Syria Kurdish forces 'compelled to withdraw' from IS-linked al-Hawl camp: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-20

Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC

LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Iran summons Italy’s ambassador over efforts to designate IRGC as a terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
08:29

Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53

School materials enter Gaza after being blocked for two years, UN agency says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:21

Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-22

PM Salam discusses South Lebanon and post-UNIFIL phase with UNIFIL commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-22

Gunfire heard, two grenades thrown in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon caps official valet parking fee at LBP 400,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli military claims strike on Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Lebanon records new increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israeli drone strikes vehicle on Kfar Roummane road

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More