As Israel continues its series of attack on many locations across Lebanon, a video emerged showing an Israeli airstrike on a building in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs.



The strike caused the building to collapse as can be seen in the video.

فيديو للحظة استهداف أحد الابنية في الشياح بغارة اسرائيلية pic.twitter.com/9mAl31a39b — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) October 20, 2024