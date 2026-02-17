Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

Lebanon News
17-02-2026 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said financial pressure on the state is higher than usual, stressing that no new taxes were introduced in 2025.

Jaber said the ministry has, for the first time, referred 200 companies to the public prosecutor for tax evasion, while customs revenues have increased as part of broader efforts to improve tax collection.

On the Sayrafa platform, he said beneficiaries are required to pay 17%, adding that in coordination with Banque du Liban, an international firm will conduct an audit into the subsidies that were granted.

Jaber said the ministry is working on all fronts to recover state funds, noting that collection orders were issued for quarry operations for the first time. 

He pointed out that more than 50% of the state budget goes to salaries, making it necessary to take measures to secure funding.

He said work is underway on a civil service wage adjustment plan, but it is not yet ready to be launched.

Addressing prices, Jaber said the decision was taken to immediately apply the fuel price increase to prevent a black market, while any increase in VAT would require legislation and would not be implemented immediately.

He said government decisions are expected to generate $620 million, adding that 30% of imported goods are exempt from VAT, and that all public-sector employees receive fuel vouchers paid for by the state treasury.

Jaber reiterated that the heavy wage bill left the government with no choice but to act, stressing ongoing coordination with the central bank. “Any mistake could destabilize the situation. I am trying to put the country back on track — reforms are moving forward,” he said.

He added that the International Monetary Fund was clear that Lebanon should not approve increases without securing revenues, to avoid slipping back into crisis.

Jaber said no increases were imposed on diesel or gas, noting that gasoline prices had previously stood at around 1.8 million LBP, and concluded: “If it were not necessary, we would not have resorted to this increase.”

Lebanon News

finance

minister

taxes

2025,

tougher

revenue

collection

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact
Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

As wage demands return, Lebanon’s finance minister recalls the cost of 2017

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-30

Lebanese Finance Minister reviews with World Bank ongoing projects, approving two new initiatives

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-20

Lebanon’s finance minister tells LBCI that scanners mark the first phase of a customs overhaul

LBCI
World News
2026-01-11

International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's election uncertainty grows: Cabinet avoids decision on expat voting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

UNIFIL and Lebanese Army remove unexploded shells from homes in Odaisseh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20

Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21

Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-06

Israel keeps northern front open as pressure builds on Lebanon over Hezbollah’s weapons—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-01

Iran protester Erfan Soltani released on bail: Lawyer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:05

Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:15

PM Salam from Tripoli: Government wants public sector employees to receive their rights, and is working to improve tax and customs revenue collection

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

US Senator Slotkin to LBCI: I'm in support of more money for the LAF

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanese Energy Minister opposed fuel, VAT hikes in Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More