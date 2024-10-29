Seven airstrikes hit Kfar Tebnit as Israel strikes multiple locations in Lebanon

2024-10-29 | 15:45
Seven airstrikes hit Kfar Tebnit as Israel strikes multiple locations in Lebanon
Seven airstrikes hit Kfar Tebnit as Israel strikes multiple locations in Lebanon

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported late on Tuesday that seven intense airstrikes targeted the Kfar Tebnit area, which is located southeast of Nabatieh, which resulted in many casualties and significant destruction.

In another report, it noted that an airstrike hit Sarafand. Meanwhile, multiple strikes targeted Chaqra and the outskirts of Qabrikha.
 

