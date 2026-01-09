On Friday, January 9, 2026, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 2,000, and that of diesel fell by LBP 3,000, while gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,306,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,346,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,229,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,189,000