Red cross teams recover remains of Islamic Health Organization members in Baraachit following Israeli airstrike

Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 03:41
High views

0min


Lebanese Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) vehicles entered the town of Baraachit in southern Lebanon to recover the remains of Islamic Health Organization personnel killed in a recent Israeli airstrike on the area.

Lebanon News

Red Cross

Islamic Health Organization

Baraachit

Israeli

Airstrike

