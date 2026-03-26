'Strong signs' Iran can be convinced to make deal: US envoy Witkoff

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday there were "strong signs" Iran could be convinced to make a peace deal, confirming that Washington had passed a 15-point plan to Tehran through mediator Pakistan.



"We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction. We have strong signs that this is a possibility," Witkoff told a cabinet meeting.







AFP