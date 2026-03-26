News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Strong signs' Iran can be convinced to make deal: US envoy Witkoff
World News
26-03-2026 | 11:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Strong signs' Iran can be convinced to make deal: US envoy Witkoff
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday there were "strong signs" Iran could be convinced to make a peace deal, confirming that Washington had passed a 15-point plan to Tehran through mediator Pakistan.
"We will see where things lead, and if we can convince Iran that this is the inflection point with no good alternatives for them, other than more death and destruction. We have strong signs that this is a possibility," Witkoff told a cabinet meeting.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Signs
Iran
Deal
US
Envoy
Steve Witkoff
Next
US says killing of Iran navy commander makes region 'safer'
Trump insists Iran operations 'extremely' ahead of schedule
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-02-18
Iran would be 'very wise to make a deal' with Trump: White House
World News
2026-02-18
Iran would be 'very wise to make a deal' with Trump: White House
0
World News
2026-02-02
Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
World News
2026-02-02
Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
0
Middle East News
2026-01-30
Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'
Middle East News
2026-01-30
Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'
0
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Netanyahu tells US envoy Iran 'cannot be trusted'
Middle East News
2026-02-03
Netanyahu tells US envoy Iran 'cannot be trusted'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:21
Trump says taking control of Iran's oil an 'option'
World News
12:21
Trump says taking control of Iran's oil an 'option'
0
World News
12:03
Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'
World News
12:03
Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'
0
World News
11:26
Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia on surprise visit
World News
11:26
Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia on surprise visit
0
World News
11:20
US says killing of Iran navy commander makes region 'safer'
World News
11:20
US says killing of Iran navy commander makes region 'safer'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:20
US says killing of Iran navy commander makes region 'safer'
World News
11:20
US says killing of Iran navy commander makes region 'safer'
0
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli army says more than 30 Hezbollah fighters killed in South Lebanon clashes
Lebanon News
09:30
Israeli army says more than 30 Hezbollah fighters killed in South Lebanon clashes
0
World News
12:03
Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'
World News
12:03
Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'
0
World News
12:21
Trump says taking control of Iran's oil an 'option'
World News
12:21
Trump says taking control of Iran's oil an 'option'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:36
Iran wants Lebanon included in any ceasefire, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
16:36
Iran wants Lebanon included in any ceasefire, sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
09:37
Deep divisions surface in government over Iran ambassador decision
Lebanon News
09:37
Deep divisions surface in government over Iran ambassador decision
3
Lebanon News
04:36
Israeli soldier killed in South Lebanon fighting: Military
Lebanon News
04:36
Israeli soldier killed in South Lebanon fighting: Military
4
Lebanon News
05:43
Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal
Lebanon News
05:43
Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal
5
Lebanon News
05:36
Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:36
Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns
Lebanon News
09:10
Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns
7
Middle East News
15:13
Iranian FM says US failed to achieve its objectives, calls war a “golden turning point”
Middle East News
15:13
Iranian FM says US failed to achieve its objectives, calls war a “golden turning point”
8
Middle East News
15:58
Iran FM says 'we do not intend to negotiate'
Middle East News
15:58
Iran FM says 'we do not intend to negotiate'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More